ONDO 2020: Makinde reconciles Jegede, other PDP governorship aspirants

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

DESIROUS to go into the October 10 governorship poll as a united family after the primary, the Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde on Sunday met with the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede SAN and other governorship aspirants seeking reconciliation.

Vanguard gathered that governor Makinde who lead a reconciliation and unification process met with the candidate and four of the aspirants that participated in the primary election.

Those present at the meeting include the candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, Hon Banji Okunomo, Godday Erewa, Hon Sola Ebiseni, Senator Boluwaji Kunlere.

The South West Caretaker chairman, Dayo Ogungbenro and that of the state Hon Clement Faboyede were equally present at the meeting.

Three of the aspirants not present at the reconciliation meeting but sent their apologies according to vanguard’s findings include the deputy governor Hon Agboola Ajayi, Dr Eddy Olafeso and Dr Bode Ayorinde.

Findings showed that the three aspirants absent at the meeting were out of the state over the weekend.

A reliable party source said that the meeting which was held in Akure, the state capital lasted for hours and that all the aspirants agreed to work with the candidate ahead of the coming election.

” The aspirants also agreed to follow the candidate to Abuna to collect his certificate of returns to show that they have moved on and ready to support the candidate in order to win the coming election.

Vanguard also learnt that governor Makinde at the closed-door meeting impressed on the aspirants and the candidate the need to work together as a team in order to win the October election.

Makinde appealed to all the aspirants to forget the past and all that went into the campaign before the primary and ensure that their ranks were not broken ahead of the poll.

He was said to have also asked the candidate to carry the aspirants along and ensure that their opinions also matters while taking decisions on the coming election and how the party can unseat the ruling party in the state.

Contacted, the party’s Director of Media and Publicity, Zadok Akintoye confirmed that the governor met with the party’s candidate and other governorship aspirants.

Akintoye said that the aspirants jointly agreed to work with the candidate in a bid to provide a joint force ahead of the election.

He added that the aspirants also gave their commitment to also work for the unification of the party ahead of the poll.

