By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Defected deputy governor of Ondo State, Hon Agboola Ajayi has described governor Rotimi Akeredolu as being frustrated over his failure to impeach him illegally.

Ajayi added that he was not responsible for the failure of the governor during his over three years in office.

He was reacting to Akeredolu’s statement in lgbekebo area of the state that his choice as a deputy governor was an error.

A statement by Ajayi Chief Press Secretary Babatope Okeowo in Akure said “We understand the frustration of Governor Akeredolu over his inability to remove his deputy illegally through the instrumentality of the House of Assembly having heavily induced them with state fund to do so.

“These and many injuries Governor Akeredolu caused himself cannot be blamed on his Deputy, HE Agboola Ajayi who he has sidelined for the past three and half years.

“lt must be put on record that Akeredolu contested in 2012 governorship election and came a distant third in the election won by Dr. Olusegun Mimiko of Labour Party.

“lt was the experience, weight and political capital Hon Ajayi brought into the 2016 gubernatorial election that produced the current All Progressives Congress (APC) led government in the state.

He said that; “lf there is any wrong choice, it is Governor Akeredolu who has refused to take all-wise counsel not only from his Deputy but by senior citizens of Ondo State.

