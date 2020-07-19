Ondo 2020 guber primaries: We will maintain neutrality ― State Police

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ondo state police command has promised to “maintain absolute neutrality in the discharge of their functions in favour of all the Political Party primaries holding in the State according to their schedules.

A statement by the command’s spokesperson, Tee Leo lkoro, however, said that ” the responsibility of credible elections lies in the hands of all Politicians and their Political Parties to maintain outright decency in their conduct by not allowing or give anyone the reason to suggest that they are brewers of election malpractices.

Ikoro warned that the Ondo police command “will not watch thugs or any electoral disorder in the Command.”

He however advised that “politicians coming with their security aides and escort should know that nobody would be allowed to come into the voting centre with any security aide throughout the duration of the elections.

According to him ” this warning becomes imperative to avoid confrontation with our officers.

Ikoro cautioned officers in the command ” to demonstrate true professionalism in their conduct and attitude throughout the duration of the primaries and to ensure no unauthorized person, no matter his/her status in the society influence their decisions.

