Ondo 2020: Exit of deputy gov, not a threat to APC — Adelami

Abuja

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress APC in Ondo state, Chief Olayide Owolabi Adelami, said the chances of the party in the October 10 governorship election remain bright in spite of the exit of the state deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi from its fold.

Ajayi had recently dumped the APC for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

Speaking on Wednesday at the APC national secretariat in Abuja after submitting his governorship nomination and expression of interest forms, Adelami said the party members in the state were united in sending the deputy governor away, adding that Agboola’s exit has now brought about peace in Ondo APC.

“There is no threat at all because what would have been a threat are those aggrieved APC members, they are coming together now.

What brought about disunity among them? They were united in sending him (Agboola) away and that has brought together about 80 per cent of the APC population in Ondo state”, he said.

On his choice of primary election mode, the former National Assembly deputy clerk said “the popular opinion is a direct primary.

I normally refer to it as an election before the election; nobody will be disenchanted, everybody would be given the opportunity to express himself.

“Ondo State is yearning for something new, something novel. If you look at the history of Ondo state you will find out this is not the first time.

Remember Baba Ajasin who was a renowned teacher and a technocrat, Baba Adefarati, a renowned teacher and a technocrat, they all performed well.

“As I said, the first thing is to come to the Ondo state to maintain party cohesion. Number two, the numerous disenchanted, near hopeless youths roaming the streets. We have so many of them in Ondo state who have been carrying their certificates for the past five, six years looking for jobs that are not there. I am coming to the Ondo state to engage our teeming youths.

They must work, they are the assets of Ondo state and I value them so much. They are going to take priority in the projects I am going to execute in Ondo state.

“Like I have been saying, my entry into the contest is for real and the mission is defined to come and rescue Ondo state from maladministration. You all know that the party is disenchanted.

There are a lot of aggrieved members of APC, about 80% of them. My mission is to come and build the party, maintain party cohesion and that is what I know to do best.

I have managed over the years human resources and financial resources and coming to Ondo state is not new I am coming to do what I know how to do best”, he added.

