ONDO 2020: Disqualified PDP aspirant declares support for defected Deputy gov 

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

DISQUALIFIED aspirant of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in. Ondo state, Chief Bamidele Akingboye has declared his support for the defected deputy governor Hon Agboola Ajayi.

Akingboye was the only aspirant of the party disqualified by the screening panel headed by former House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

Two aspirants Godday Erewa and Akingboye were initially disqualified by the panel for presenting a certificate with different names and the other for not having a voters card.”

Erewa was later cleared after appealing his disqualification but Akingboye did not appeal.

Aspirants of the party cleared include Agboola Ajayi, Banji Okunomo, Eddy Olafeso, Boluwaji Kunlere, Godday Erewa, Bode Ayorinde, Sola Ebiseni and Eyitayo Jegede.

A statement in Akure by Akingboye Press Secretary, Oyeniyi Iwakun said ” without prejudice to others, Otunba Bamidele Benson Oluwaseyi Akingboye (OBA), has finally decided to put his weight behind the Gubernatorial Aspiration of His Excellency, Barrister Agboola Alfred Ajayi, in the fast-approaching July 22nd, 2020 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Primaries.

“This decision is informed by the disposition of OBA Grassroot Movement after objective analysis and due consultation with supporters, party leaders, stakeholders, friends, family and well-meaning Ondo State citizens, home and abroad.

“This move has come inevitably in a bid to avoid taking chances in our quest to rescuing Ondo State, and birth a New Dawn in the lives of all and sundry via the October 10, 2020 gubernatorial poll.

” The quest for sustainable and genuine transformation of our lives, and security of our future as a state remains a common ideology and priority to Akingboye and his camp.

“Akingboye reassures of his promise to do everything possible to ensure that the battle against retrogression, oppression and inept governance in Ondo State is won and buried.

” Furthermore, he urges his supporters, party faithfuls, delegates and the general public to respect his decision and support the moving train of Agboola Ajayi to become the next governor of Ondo State both at the primary and state’s general Elections.

Akingboye said “While appreciating all members and Coordinators of OBA Grassroot Movement for their steadfastness and unalloyed loyalty, Akingboye is optimistic that a new chapter is already opened in advancing the goals of the movement even as he calls for peace and unity within and beyond the party ahead of the polls.

