Omokri’s video alleges Sowore claimed Buhari rode on his back to be President

The number one bestselling author and former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has released a video clip which he said was Omoyele Sowore saying president Muhammadu Buhari rode on his back to be President.

Omokri posted the video following a comment Sowore made during an interview with actress and TV producer, Regina Askia on Thursday, 9, 2020 wherein he (Sowore) urged anybody who has any video clip of him campaigning for Buhari or any article by him calling for campaigns for Buhari to bring it forward.

However, in the video clip posted by Omokri, Sowore is heard saying during an interview session that, “I brought the government that is into power…he came to power on my back; on the back of young people who invested a lot of hope and aspiration….”

Saharareporters Brought General Buhari To Power – @YeleSowore https://t.co/LgavctVeAu — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 13, 2020



Omokri also showed in the same clip, who he said was Sowore jubilating in public shortly after Buhari was announced winner of the 2015 presidential election.

This is coming on the heels of what seems like a disagreement that ensued between Omokri and Sowore since last few days over political reasons.

VANGUARD

