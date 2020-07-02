Olisa Agbakoba disowns new political group

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Onuoha

A former Nigeria Bar Association ((NBA) President, Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, has said that he is not a member of a new political group, National Front.

In a phone chat with Vanguard, Thursday, Agbakoba said: “I was not consulted nor do I know anything about it. Many of us mentioned in the group were not consulted.

“For instance, I have been speaking with the so-called conveners to know why they included such names like Col. Umar who has also issued a disclaimer to that effect.

“I don’t say that information on such group is a bad idea but the process is terrible because you can’t just put my name in a group you haven’t told me about.”

A statement on Wednesday had said the new group will have ideological outlook and mobilise Nigerians to take power like the African National Congress (ANC) in South Africa.

The statement said: “A new ideological mass movement shall be initiated to embark on immediate mass mobilisation of the nooks and crannies of the country for popular mass action towards political constitution reforms that is citizens-driven and process-led in engendering a new Peoples’ Constitution for a new Nigeria that can work for all.

“The new movement shall also, without delay, mobilise for the economic wellbeing and prosperity of all Nigerians by demanding and ensuring that Chapter 2 of the present Constitution i.e.: “Fundamental Objectives & Directive Principles of State Policy becomes justiciable once and for all, while also mounting an articulate and vigorous campaign to deconstruct and reconstruct obnoxious election laws which have provided leeway for opportunists in the corridor of power to subvert the will of the electorate making voting irrelevant in determining who actually becomes elected in Nigeria.”

Those listed as members of the group include Ghali Na’abba, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives; Agbakoba; Femi Falana, human rights lawyer; Obadiah Mailafia, ex-deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Oby Ezekwesili, a former minister and twenty-five others.

