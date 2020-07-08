Okowa still blazing the trail @ 61 – Ofremu

Kindly Share This Story:

Political pundits are at wits end in understanding and describing the personality of Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, as he clocks 61 years today.

A Senior Special Assistant (Political) to the Governor, Hon. Oghale Ofremu said he was not surprised that the governor was still blazing the trail @ 61 years.

The Isoko South Local Government Chairmanship hopeful, Ofremu gave the opinion in a statement in felicitation with the Governor on his birthday.

According to Ofremu, governor Okowa is an accomplished politician who rose through the ranks to political stardom through hard work, determination and loyalty.

He said this pool of experience was the foundation with which Okowa steered the ship of leadership without fussing, having learnt and mastered all the rudiments of leadership over time.

The SSA further stressed that the SMART agenda acronym of Governor Okowa has put the state in enviable position in the league of states across Nigeria.

He prayed for God to keep him further for the benefit of the state and the country at large.

VANGUARD

