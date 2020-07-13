Okowa never ordered anyone to undergo COVID-19 test — Ifeajika

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

CHIEF Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, yesterday, said the governor did not at any time direct members of government and civil servants to undergo COVID-19 test.

Reacting to reports in the social media, Ifeajika in a statement, said the governor’s position since the global pandemic spread to Delta, had always been to appeal to citizens to adhere to the protocols prescribed by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, to stem the spread of the virus in the state.

He said the governor had also continued to advise that anyone feeling unwell should go to any of the COVID-19 centres in the state for proper check and treatment, when necessary.

READ ALSO :

Saying there was no time the governor gave any directive either by internal memo or any statement that government officials should go for a test for any disease, including COVID-19, he also distanced his office and the government from another social media report to the effect that the entire media team of the governor tested positive for COVID-19, culminating to the shutdown of the Press Unit.

Ifeajika said: “All the reports are deliberate falsehood, and the purveyors are hereby challenged to publish the alleged internal memo and the signatory.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, weekend, recounted his experience battling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thanking Deltans and other Nigerians who prayed fervently for his recovery, Aniagwu explained that he voluntarily went for the test being in the frontline of sensitisation and enforcement of the state government’s directives on measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: