Okowa has done well for all Deltans – Loyibo

By Perez Brisibe

TRADITIONAL Prime Minister of Tuomo kingdom in Delta and Bayelsa States, Chief Mike Loyibo has applauded Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for the developmental drive of the governor across the various Ijaw communities in the state adding that the governor has done well for all the ethnic nationalities in the state.

Chief Loyibo in a statement, Wednesday while congratulating the governor on his birthday anniversary, also expressed confidence that the governor, his wife and daughter will soon recover from COVID-19 adding that his kingdom have not ceased in their prayers for the governor.

He also prayed that God grants him and the first family, as birthday gift; speedy recovery and their heart desires, with many more years of outstanding service and leadership to the good people of Delta State and Nigeria.

Citing the Tuomo/Ojobo road as one of the developmental projects of the Delta State government, Chief Loyibo stated that the road when completed will boost the socio-economic life of other adjourning Ijaw communities in the area adding that the governor has indeed made the Delta State a construction site.

He said: “Despite the economic challenges of governance, your wealth of experience has been exemplified in the quick impact and legacy projects you have been delivering to Deltans particularly to the Ijaw nation.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Tuomo kingdom, I heartily congratulate you on your 61st birthday anniversary as you deservedly celebrate this glorious day and it is my prayer that the Almighty God grant you all round refreshing as he richly prosper you and continue to order your steps in the many more years of worthy service ahead of you.”

