Okowa felicitates with Gov Diri over Supreme Court victory

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor of Delta, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Bayelsa counterpart, Sen. Douye Diri, on his victory at the Supreme Court.

He said that the verdict of the apex court on the pre-election matter had concluded the legal battle on the governor’s candidacy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Nov. 19, 2019 governorship poll in Bayelsa.

The Apex court dismissed the appeal filed by a governorship aspirant on the party’s platform, Chief Timi Alaibe, challenging the emergence of Diri as the candidate in the election.

The Court declined to delve into the matter, citing a lack of jurisdiction as the issue was an internal affair of the party.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, Governor Okowa, said that by this judgment, the Supreme Court had put to rest all contending issues on the governorship election in Bayelsa.

He pointed out that the victory was for all parties as it remained an internal affair of the PDP, and urged the governor to reach out to all concerned in order to have an all-inclusive government.

Okowa also urged the challenger, Alaibe, to sheathe his sword as the future was still bright for him.

“Bayelsans, their friends and neighbours waited with bated breath for this judgment.

“My dear brother governor, your ‘long walk’ to victory must not be taken for granted. You must reward the state with open, transparent, and purposeful leadership because the people of Bayelsa can’t settle for less.

“Let me also appeal to my good friend, Chief Timi Alaibe, and all other contenders, to join hands with the governor to develop Bayelsa to truly be ‘the glory of all lands’.

“It is only when leaders work together with the same goal in mind that the state can accelerate its development.

“This judgment brings to an end all contests for the office of Governor of Bayelsa and governance can’t be pigeon-holed if it has to address the good of the people,” he said.

The governor added that the judgment of the apex court on the matter was a victory for the nation’s democracy and a reaffirmation of the supremacy of the party in handling its internal issues.

He commended the judges at the apex court “for refusing to delve into the matter’’.

“The ruling of the Supreme Court will go a long way in restoring the hope and confidence of Nigerian people on the sanctity of the judiciary,” Okowa stated.

Kindly Share This Story: