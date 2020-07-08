Breaking News
Okowa at 61: Prince Ned Nwoko salutes the Road-Master

The Initiator of the Malaria Eradication Project and Promoter, Stars University, Idumuje-Ugboko, Delta State, Prince Ned Nwoko sends heartly wishes to the Executive Governor of Delta State, His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as he adds a new year to his age.

The Billionaire Philanthropist and Antarctica explorer said that his wishes for Governor Okowa is for good health and wisdom to continue his developmental strides in Delta State.

He said “I just want to congratulate my brother and my friend, Governor, ifeanyi Okowa on his 61th birthday today, I wish you sound health and wisdom to continue your developmental strides that will snowball to Delta State of Our Dream where People realise their full potentials, Prosperity for all, Justice and Peace.”

