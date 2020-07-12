Kindly Share This Story:

As Governor Ifeanyi Okowa marks birthday at 61, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain and former Delta State governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has expressed gratitude to him, describing him as a phenomenal leader.

Onuesoke, in a statement, said Okowa’s activities since his birth revealed a trait of a remarkable and extraordinary person, with superior intellectual talents and outstanding qualities that have paved the way for him as a leader.

He stated that at 61, Okowa had displayed inherent leadership traits, a sharp mind, strong will and determination, boundless energy, outstanding organisational skills and, especially, willingness to take responsibility.

ALSO READ:

While wishing the governor a happy birthday, long life and prosperity, as he celebrates, the PDP chieftain highlighted Okowa’s leadership history, which makes him stand out.

According to him, “in 1991, Okowa served as Secretary to Ika Local Government Area; 1993, he became Chairman Ika North-East Local Government Council; 1999 he served as Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources; in 2001, he served as Commissioner for Water Resources Development and in 2003 he served as Commissioner for Health.

“The leadership traits of Okowa did not end there as he later became Secretary to Delta State Government 2007, served as a Senator from Delta South Senatorial district in 2011, became Delta State Governor in 2015 and re-elected in 2019.

“No doubt, all these different appointments had set out our amiable Governor as not only a genius, but a phenomenon at his 61st birthday.”

He explained that Okowa’s leadership qualities, which grew with age, is evidenced in a display of highly-developed craftsmanship in his approach to work and challenges, which is evident in his constructive leadership and in his growing political profile.

He maintained that as the governor celebrates his new age, it is safe to say that he had redefined governance in Delta State, taking sustainable development and prosperity for all Deltans beyond mere promises.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: