Ojudu, Adeyeye, not my enemies despite attacks ― Fayemi

…Apc stakeholders pass confidence vote on Governor, Excos

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado Ekiti – Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has again affirmed that he will not treat any party member as an enemy despite the attacks being launched against him by some leaders.

This came as the Ekiti APC Stakeholders passed a vote of confidence on the governor and party executives from the ward to the state level on account of their impressive performances and strict adherence to the party’s vision.

Former Minister of Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, former Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adewale Omirin and 12 others, had last week accused Fayemi of dictatorship and vindictiveness.

A statement jointly signed by the 15 APC chieftains alleged that Fayemi had been dictatorial, sectional and brutish in the running of the party.

However, speaking at an APC stakeholders’ meeting held on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Ado Ekiti , Fayemi was quoted to have said that his crisis with Adeyeye, Ojudu and others, is a family affair.

In a statement conveying what transpired at the meeting by the APC State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Ade Ajayi, on Sunday, Fayemi had said: “whatever disagreement we have in Ekiti APC is a family affair. I’m not an enemy to anyone and neither is anyone an enemy to me.”

Ajayi said at the meeting where issues affecting the party were deliberated upon, a vote of confidence was passed on Governor Fayemi after a review of the many projects carried out by his administration, which include road and water projects, schools’ renovation and sinking of boreholes across schools.

Others, according to Ajayi include: airport project, investment in agriculture, health, social investment, attraction of investments, both foreign and national, , making Ekiti proud as the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum as well as his quality leadership role at the national level.

Ajayi added: “A vote of confidence was also passed on the party executives from the state to ward level for winning all elections conducted so far, including the presidential, national and state assemblies, as well as local government elections.

Ajayi added that part of the resolutions was the directive given to party members to withdraw all cases instituted against the party in line with President Buhari’s directive .

“That the code of conduct for all political appointees and elected officials should be strictly adhered to.

“That forthwith, no negative story should be sponsored against the party in the media. Such action by any member shall be viewed as anti-party”.

Ajayi said the stakeholders also agreed that an adhoc committee should be composed to address all the members’ grievances and make recommendations on how to resolve them to the party.

The meeting according to Ajayi was attended by Governor Kayode Fayemi, his Deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, comprises the Governor, former governors, national and state assembly members, cabinet members, elected party chairmen, party elders forum and 10 representatives from each local government.

Vanguard Nigeria News

