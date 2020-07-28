Oil swap: Maritime group dismisses report linking Okunbo

Kindly Share This Story:

Concerned Maritime Association, has dismissed report linking renowned businessman, Captain Hosa Okunbo, with corruption allegations against former Minister of Petroleum Resouces, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke.

A statement, by its president Mr Femi Hamzat, stated: “False story had been circulating about his purported business dealings with the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke, especially as regards the controversial offshore processing agreements (OPAs) popularly known as oil swap involving the former minister and her cronies.

Captain Okunbo, a decorated former commercial pilot, is the chairman of Ocean Marine Security Limited, an offshore asset protection company, rendering services to major oil companies in Nigeria, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

“However, some online media outfits had gone to town concocting names of prominent Nigerians purportedly involved in the deal including that of Okunbo. Despite his several rebuttals, his name still keeps coming up in a case he had no hand in. Co-travelers of Diezani are either in exile or in court with her.

“From our findings, Captain has never written a statement in the EFCC or any anti-corruption agency to date. If, he was with Dieziani, will he still be doing business in the NNPC where he is still a champion for service delivery?”

The group which traced the misinformation to a report published by an online news medium in 2015, to which Okunbo issued a rebuttal.

“We believed the online media would end such malicious reports but sheer laziness and unprofessionalism on the side of some bloggers have sustained the misrepresentation of the contract that formed the basis for the first publication.

“This falsehood is being assisted with the freedom of social media and it had become increasingly clear that maintaining silence further would be misconstrued for consent.

“Capt. Okunbo or any of his business entities had never been engaged in any deal requiring lifting of crude oil or oil Swap.

“Captain had once stated that in his over four decades in business spanning engineering and technology, energy, integrated service in the petroleum sector, maritime, security, agriculture and others, integrity has been his guiding principle and a core value with which he has been able to earn trust and confidence of companies and corporations of global repute.

“We implore mischief makers who are quick to broadcast unverified messages to be thorough, fair and objective in their responsibility.

“No cowardly soul resides in the likeable billionaire businessman, Captain Hosa Okunbo, because he is no trembler in the world’s storm-troubled sphere. Cowardice and doubt disperse in the blaze of his scorching righteousness because his business and personal ethics are so firmly anchored on the steadfast rock of conscience and integrity.

“The renowned and revered businessman would never use gilded words to mask deceit neither does he brandish fickle principles and statistics to conclude with a false truth. He is, indeed, unlike many rabble-rousers who flash documents to lock down evidence but never real facts to back their proof.”

There were reports that more names involved in the multi-billion dollar deal would be revealed as investigations continued.

Hamzat who said he expected the media to end such malicious reports, expressed displeasure on what he called sheer laziness and unprofessionalism on the side of some bloggers who have sustained the misrepresentation of the contract that formed the basis for the misleading publication.

According to him, the falsehood is being assisted with the ubiquity and freedom of social media and that it had become increasingly clear that maintaining silence further would be misconstrued for consent.

Capt. Okunbo is a globally-certified Ambassador of Peace who has been decorated home and abroad as a Citizen of Humanity. Through his businesses, which have added immeasurable value to the Nigerian economy and philanthropy, Capt Okunbo makes history every hour and industriously adds page after page, volume after volume, as if nature were holding up a monument to his exploits.

One of the few blessed men who started from the scratch, kept their nose to the grindstone and turned seemingly insignificant ideas into behemoth industries, Capt Okunbo is a man that would be sent to Mars and still treat it as a stepping stone to Saturn – the quality of constant invention and self-improvement that has earned him worldwide acclaim and prosperity, he stressed.

“Okunbo exudes the lustre of the proverbial leading light thus distinguishing his persona amid a range of middling men. He radiates compassion, ardour and acclaim that no life’s odd could tame.

Having hacked his path to affluence in honest, industrious strides, he spreads out like a bastion of human aspiration even as his exploits become objects of the world affection. Everywhere he navigates, he exudes a spirit of humaneness and generosity that even the world’s finest and most daring philanthropists live in awe of.

“No wonder he was, in 2019, bestowed with the prestigious Order of Lafayette award at the United Nations day for Global Peace. The Order of Lafayette is a patriotic, hereditary, nonpartisan, and fraternal organization established in New York City in 1958 by Colonel Hamilton Fish III (1888-1991), a former Congressman from New York and decorated veteran of the First World War.

Captain Okunbo was especially honoured for his distinguished role in encouraging, engendering and entrenching peace and harmony in Africa and the world at large.

He was presented with his award by His Excellency, Robert Blum, chairman of the Order of Lafayette Awards. Present at the auspicious and exclusive awards presentation were diplomats and political and economic leaders from all over the world who had all come to celebrate with one of their own,” Hamzat said.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: