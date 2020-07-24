Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – The Olu of Agbegise kingdom in Ifo local government area of Ogun State, Oba Dr Joseph Adesina Ikudayisi has petitioned the State Commissioner of Police, over the activities of land grabbers and abduction of his domestic staff by some suspected thugs.

In a petition written and signed by Barrister Damilola Olaofe on behalf of Oba Ikudayisi, dated 17th July, 2020, said one of his domestic staff was taken away by unknown gunmen while he was away for a meeting in Abeokuta.

The petition was written against a group of people for supplying false information to the police, forcible entry and kidnapping of one Ade (Landlord) the security guard of Kabiyesi Oba Dr Joseph Adesina Ikudayisi, Olu of Agbegise kingdom.

“The next being the 18th July 2020 at about 5.30 am some police stormed our clients hotel at Agbegise and searched round the hotel rooms without any search warrants, but found nothing incriminating.

“The managers of the hotel informed our clients on phone about the development.

“Simultaneously, the security guard at the palace place a call across to our clients that some people were at the gate of the palace trying to force their way into the palace.

“And he asked him if he knew any faces among them and the guard said he recognized one of them called Baale, whom he described as being tall and fair in complexion.

“Our clients told him to open the gate for them since he recognized one of them, the bus as the phone conversation was still ongoing between him and his guard.

“Our clients briefed us that about two days after when he got back from Abeokuta to the palace, he places a call across to DSS, Ogun State Command, that was when our clients discovered that the policemen came from Area Command Sango/Ota that visited his hotel.

“On getting to Area Command Sango on Monday, someone revealed to our clients that the above-listed person were the brain behind the search that supplied falesful information that some assassins were at the hotel.

“While appealing to security agencies in the state to help bring the perpetrators who are Land Grabbers and criminals to book as said hoodlums had been threatening the life of our clients and his family. Ever since he was appointed the Olu of Agbegise kingdom”.

