Odeli calls for Okowa’s intervention as crisis looms in Dibi Field

The Secretary-General of Tisun Management Council in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State Prince David Odeli has called for the intervention of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to avert the looming crisis in the area over alleged zero electricity and water projects in six communities under Chevron Nigeria Limited, Dibi Field Operations.

Odeli made this known yesterday in Tisun community while calming frayed nerves, to avert a breakdown of law and order in the communities.

Odeli who refused to be dragged into the argument of marginalization of Dibi Field which comprises of Tisun, Eghoro, Kolokolo, Ureju, Usor, and Sagharatie when compared to its neighboring field, appealed to the governor Ifeanyi Okowa, to as a matter of urgency institute process for the execution of electricity and water projects in the six Communities.

The community leader who is a PDP Chieftain explained that electricity and water projects are very essential to indigenes and residents of the Chevron host communities while calling on the Delta State Government to construct the Tisun-Kolokolo-Link Road to Sagharatie Community.

He emphasized that if the Tisun-Kolokolo-Link Road to Sagharatie Community is constructed, it would not just open up the six riverine communities and create a new socio-economic hub in Warri North Local Government Area, but decongest the population spread in Warri and Sapele.

