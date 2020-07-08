Oborevwori rejoices with Okowa at 61

Kindly Share This Story:

…says he’s a consistent leader

By Festus Ahon

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Wednesday said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has remained consistent and diligent in serving the State and Nation.

Oborevwori in a statement he personally signed to felicitate with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on his 61st birthday, said; “I send warm greetings to our amiable and God-fearing Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa on his 61st birthday today.

“At 61, I salute your courage and boundless energy that you have brought into leadership and governance, especially the focus on people-orientated development.

“As such, I join members of the State Executive Council, family, friends in celebrating this visionary leader, who has over the years contributed to the development of the state at various levels, including serving as Commissioner for Health at one time, Commissioner for Water Resources at another time and also as Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources.

“You also served as Secretary to State Government and later as a Distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Your Excellency, Sir, I affirm that your consistency in diligently serving in governments in the state and nation deserves commendation.

“Your wealth of experience has been exemplified in the quick impact and legacy projects you have been delivering to Deltans.

“I, therefore, pray to the Almighty God to continue to grant you and your family divine health and wisdom to serve God and humanity”.

