Obodo claims to Aghigho, Ugbokoko lands mischievous – Omadino Community

Leaders of the Federated Omadino Communities in Warri South, Warri South-West and Warri North Local Government Areas in Delta State, have described the Aghigho and Ugbokoko lands’ ownership claim by Obodo Community leaders as mischievous, saying, “Omadino owns those lands as one of the five aboriginal communities, before the formation of Warri Kingdom and by legal documentation.”

The Chief Priest of Ogheye-Akpata in Omadino and Spokesman of the Federated Omadino Communities, Roland Oti Yomere as well as one of Omadino leaders, Mr. Oritseweyinmi Agbonekuya Aginejuone, made the declaration Wednesday July 15, while addressing Newsmen in Warri, Delta State, after, “meeting with key stakeholders at Ode-Omadino Town.”

While stating that, “between last year and now, we have met in the Delta State Ministry of Lands and Survey, Con-Oil reps as well as the Delta State Ministry of Justice and Obodo Community representatives couldn’t produce any valid documents to prove ownership of Aghigho and Ugbokoko”, the Omadino Community leaders, declared: “This is alien to what the Itsekiris are known for as our forefathers are known for proper documentation of all lands owned in Warri Kingdom, with boundaries well stated. Our representatives brought out proper documentation, including valid court judgements in our favour, to buttress our ownership and clearly stated then that we would not negotiate any inch of our land.”

They added: “We are by this challenging any Obodo indigene, both old and young to bring legal proof of ownership as in this 21st century, issues of land ownership are backed with documentation and law as there is evidence that they took us to court in more than three cases since 1972 and lost in all cases, amongst which are the cases with Suit No: W/149/72 and W/165/85. The case they Appealed were abandoned for over 20years and Omadino went to wake up the Appeal and they have refused to join us in court for obvious reasons”.

The leaders gave a stern warning to, “all land grabbers to steer clear of Omadino land, because we are prepared to defend our God-given land with our lives.”

The Omadino Federated Communities, comprise of Ode-Omadino, Esungbo, Egwa tie, Egwa kporo, Aghigho, Ogheye-Akpata, Ubaeyin, Eyin-ogbe, Ubakporo, Oteghele, Ukpokiti, Uba- Okorotie, Okerenghigho, Uba-kokodie and Ugbokoko.

