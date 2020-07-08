Obiano sets up panel to investigate killing of policeman, others in Anambra communal clash

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

GOVERNOR Willie Obiano of Anambra State has set up a panel to investigate the immediate and remote causes of communal clashes between Odekpe and Allah in Anambra West local government area that led to the killing of some people, including a policeman.

The panel is headed by the traditional ruler of Igbariam in the Anambra East local government area, Igwe Nkeli Nzekwe, while Dr Emman Ude Akpeh is secretary.

Already, the panel has started to play a vital role in helping to rebuild trust at the community level and re-establish a culture of peace between Odekpe and Ala na Olugwa communities.

Earlier this year, Odekpe and Ala na Olugwa communities engaged in a conflict as a result of their protracted land dispute which resulted in the displacement of many people and destruction of property worth of millions of naira.

A police officer who was detailed to quell the crisis lost his life in the process, which led to the arrest of the Igwe- elect of Odekpe community, Chief Ikechi Azubike and one of the youths of the community, who were taken to Abuja for interrogation.

Meanwhile, the panel set up by the governor had secured the release of the detained traditional ruler of Odepe community and others arrested in the wake of the conflict.

