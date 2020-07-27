Obaseki: Oshiomhole kneeling to beg for forgiveness amusing ― PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that it was amusing seeing the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, kneeling down to ask for forgiveness for supporting Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2016.

Edo State Publicity Secretary of the party, Chief Chris Nehikhare, who addressed journalists in Benin said that the show by the former governor of Edo State was aimed at hoodwinking Edo electorates ahead of the state governorship election slated for September 19, 2020.

He said that this will fail as Edo people were now wiser, saying that Oshiomhole’s campaign of calumny against Ize-Iyamu in 2016 is still fresh in the minds of people.

Nehikare added that Edo people cannot trust the APC and Oshiomhole because the latter had during the 2016 Edo governorship election disparaged and publicly campaigned against the APC candidate (Ize-Iyamu).

While describing the former National chairman as a man not to be trusted, he said he has again come out to beg Edo people for forgiveness, which according to him is another ploy to deceive the people.

In his words, “Oshiomhole cannot now say he regretted supporting, Mr Godwin Obaseki during the 2016 election and canvassing support for the APC candidate

“He told the people in 2016 to reject him (Ize Iyamu) and he has suddenly become his favourite candidate for the September 19, 2020, Edo governorship election”.

Oshiomhole had while addressing members of the APC party on Sunday night in Benin city declared that he sold a bad product to Edo state people in 2016, regretting his action and promising to right his wrong during the forthcoming Edo governorship election.

According to Oshiomhole, “I have made my honest mistakes. Only God is perfect. I am now 68 years old. I have come to apologize for the mistake of supporting Obaseki in 2016. I am in Edo to repair my mistakes.”

However, the PDP spokesman who wondered how the same Oshiomhole would now make a U-turn thinking he would succeed in selling the same candidate (Ize-Iyamu) he warned cannot be trusted with the number one office in the state to wholeheartedly be supported to be governor after four years.

“We also notice that the former chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole while apologising to Edo people, knelt down for forgiveness.

“We are amused and we find it ridiculous that a man who stood on a podium four years ago to condemn his candidate (Ize-Iyamu) for the September 19 governorship election in Edo state has resurfaced singing his praises.

“But the same man is telling us he made a mistake four years ago. Edo people should ask, can this man be trusted? Edo people should not take him seriously.

“In 2008, he talked about ending godfatherism but we all know it was a ruse; as his present-day actions do not suggest what he said then and shouldn’t be taken seriously.

“Edo people are wiser now, and we are determined to vote for someone that has performed. The Obaseki-led administration has made reforms in all sectors of Edo state.

“The judicial workers are satisfied; salaries and pensions are paid as and when due. These are what make a government,” Nehikare said.

