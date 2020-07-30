Obaseki mourns death of Pa Ayo Fasanmi at 94

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the death of elder statesman and Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Fasanmi, who died at age 94.

The governor, in a statement, said Senator Fasanmi was a grounded leader and thoroughbred politician, who was deeply committed to the welfare of his people and the development of the country.

According to him, “I received the sad news of the passing of Senator Ayo Fasanmi with a heavy heart. He was one of the finest politicians around who prioritised the needs of the people above all else.

“He made indelible marks in the political development of the country that would not be forgotten in a hurry. His wise counsel would be greatly missed.”

The governor sent heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Osun State, Afenifere and the immediate family of late Pa Fasanmi over his passing.

Pa Fasanmi served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Old Western Nigeria Housing Corporation in the old Western Region.

He also served as National President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria. He was elected into the Senate in 1979, among other political positions he held.

Vanguard

