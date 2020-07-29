Vanguard Logo

Obaseki celebrates Archbishop Margaret Idahosa at 77

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the spiritual leader of Church of God Mission International, Archbishop Dr. Mrs. Margaret Benson-Idahosa, as she marks her 77th birthday.

Obaseki said: “I congratulate Archbishop Dr. Mrs. Margaret Benson-Idahosa, on this auspicious occasion and thank you specially, for your invaluable counsels and support for my administration.”

The governor noted that, “Archbishop Dr. Mrs. Margaret Idahosa is a special gift to all of us in Edo State and beyond. She has been a source of inspiration and strength to millions of families across the world.

“Through her religious works, she has contributed significantly to nation-building, and remains a source of hope to our youth population who are in constant search for light-bearing role models.”

