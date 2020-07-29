Obaseki celebrates Archbishop Margaret Idahosa at 77*

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the spiritual leader of Church of God Mission International, Archbishop Dr. Mrs. Margaret Benson-Idahosa, as she marks her 77th birthday.

Obaseki said: “I congratulate Archbishop Dr. Mrs. Margaret Benson-Idahosa, on this auspicious occasion and thank you specially, for your invaluable counsels and support for my administration.”

The governor noted that, “Archbishop Dr. Mrs. Margaret Idahosa is a special gift to all of us in Edo State and beyond. She has been a source of inspiration and strength to millions of families across the world.

“Through her religious works, she has contributed significantly to nation-building, and remains a source of hope to our youth population who are in constant search for light-bearing role models.”

