Obasanjo missing as Buhari names railway stations after ‘prominent Nigerians’

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the naming of some railway stations along the Lagos-Ibadan and Itakpe/Ajaokuta/ Aladja/Warri corridors after some “deserving Nigerian citizens”. Minister of Transportation Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi disclosed this

through a statement by his ministry’s Director of Press, Eric Ojiekwe.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was, however, missing in the list of what the Ministry of Transportation termed ‘prominent Nigerians.”

The statement, signed by Director, Press and Public Relationsinistry of Transportation, Eric Ojiekwe, noted that the deserving citizens have contributed to the progress and development of their respective communities and the nation at large.

According to the statement, for the Lagos-Ibadan with extension to the Lagos Port Complex at Apapa railway station,

the beneficiaries are: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Apapa station) Brigadier-General Mobolaji Johnson (Rtd) (Ebute Metta

Station), Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola (Agege station), Alhaji Lateef Jakande (Agbado station) and Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (Kajola station).

Others are Chief Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Papalanto station), Prof. Wole Soyinka (Abeokuta station), Aremo Olusegun Osoba

(Olodo station), Chief Ladoka Akintola (Omio-Adio station),

Chief Obafemi Awolowo (Ibadan station), and Chief Alex Ekwueme (Operation Control Centre).

For the Itakpe-Ajaokuta/Aladja-Warri Railway, the names are: Alhaji Adamu Attah (Itakpe station), Dr Olushola Saraki

(Ajaokuta station), Admiral Augustus Aikhomu (Itogbo station),

Major General George Innih (Rtd) (Agenebode station), Anthony Eromosele Enahoro (Uromi station), Chief Tom Ikimi (Ekehen

station) and Brigadier General Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia (Rtd) (Igbanke station) Others according to the statement include former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (Agbor Station Complex), Major General David Ejoor (Rtd) (Abraka station), Olorogun Micheal Ibru (Opara station), Chief Alfred Rewane (Ujevwu station), and Vice Admiral Mike Akhigbe (Rtd) (Railway Village, Agbor)

