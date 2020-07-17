NYSC South-East Office ranks Ebonyi best in infrastructure for corps members

Kindly Share This Story:

The Sout-East Area Office of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has ranked Ebonyi as the best state in the zone, in terms of the provision of infrastructure for the wellbeing and productivity of the corps members.

The Director in charge of the area office, Alhaji Ahmed Ikaka, said this on Thursday in Abakaliki during a working visit to the state.

According to Ikaka, the new secretariat donated by the government and the rehabilitated permanent orientation camp are the best in the country.

He described the permanent orientation camp in Afikpo as a ‘tourist attraction’.

“The architectural masterpiece creates a lasting impression in the minds of corps members on the orientation programme in the state.

“The orientation camp is the first place the corps members will see on arriving Ebonyi and such a wonderful environment will leave a lasting impression in them, especially those coming from abroad.

“We are happy that the governor is still doing much infrastructurally and otherwise to enhance corps members’ wellbeing as he has proven to be an NYSC-friendly governor.

“We, however, like Oliver Twist, urge him to assist us with utility vehicles and enhanced welfare package for corps members, among others,” Ikaka said.

He said that he was impressed with the conduct of the corps members, especially the 2019 batch “B” stream II set, who would pass out on Thursday.

“We are happy with the adherence to COVID-19 protocols and no other agency came to the nation’s rescue in combating the pandemic like the NYSC did.

“The corps members acquired different skills at the orientation camp, produced items such as facemasks, hand sanitisers, and handwashing items to support the fight against the virus.

“They did not travel during this COVID-19 period and those serving in the health sector, in particular, were working steadily to contain the pandemic.

“They can reach where even government officials cannot reach, especially in the rural areas,” Ikaka said.

Mrs. Mercy Bamai, the NYSC State Director, said in an interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN), that although the ranking of Ebonyi as the best was gratifying, it came with a challenge for us “to work harder”.

Bamai disclosed that the 2019 batch B stream II set, made up of 1003 corps members, reported to service in the state on Aug. 19, 2019.

She said that the number comprised 571 males and 432 females, adding that one person would repeat the service year.

She further said that 15 others had their service extended as penalties for various offenses.

“One corps member made us proud by executing personal projects, which include the provision of uniforms for environmental officers, 25 pairs of safety boots and nose masks, among others, to emerge the most outstanding corps member,” Bamai said.

