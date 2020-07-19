NYC seeks compensation for victims of rape, murder in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Youths Congress (NYC), Oyo State chapter, has called on the government to compensate the victims of recent killings and rape cases in the state.

Mr. Abdulfatai Adeyemi, the State NYC Chairman, made the call while addressing newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan.

Some youths were recently murdered in Akinyele area of the state.

Some of the victims are Ayo Olopon, Barakat Bello, Shomuyiwa Azeezat, Oshiagwu Grace, and a five-year-old Mujeeb.

He urged the state government to compensate the families of the victims for posterity sake.

“It is sad to see our youths and future leaders being gruesomely murdered in the state within a space of four weeks.

“One wonders what their families will be going through now.

“We feel it will be wise for the state government to give families of the victims’ succour, by compensating them,’’ he said.

Adeyemi advocated death by hanging as the best punishment for both rapists and murderers, saying such law should be gazetted without delay.

He also called for the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of the criminal act.

“We are also calling on the present administration in the state to be open, transparent, and generous in the disbursement of security votes across the 33 local government areas of the state.

“It might be too early to score Gov. Seyi Makinde generally, but he has to urgently address the issue of security and the judicious use of the monthly security vote.

“Our plea with our dear governor is to be more sensitive and proactive, judging from the rampant rape cases, as well as the increase in the record of vices in the state,’’ Adeyemi said.

He said that the increasing cases of rape and gruesome killings in the state had necessitated their call on the government to strengthen its security roles.

“We implore the government to continue to justify the state’s monthly security votes, by ensuring adequate security of lives and property.’’

He remarked that the continuous participation of youths in the election process could only be guaranteed through adequate security.

The NYC chairman advised the government to bring community leaders and security agencies together to work out modalities to curtail security challenges in the state.

He also appealed to the Commissioner of Police in the state to ensure that the perpetrators of the recent killings are brought to book.

