Nwuche condemns attempted abduction of NDDC MD

By Dirisu Yakubu

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representative, Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche has condemned what he called the brazen attempt to abduct Joy Nunieh, former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt by his media aide, Mclean Ezebesor, the ex-lawmaker flayed security personnel for laying siege at Nunieh’s residence in a bid to whisk her away.

According to Nwuche, the security operatives ought to have known that “there is a laid down legal procedure for effecting arrest of citizens, which includes the obtaining of proper search or arrest warrants” adding that arrests must be made at designated times and not at “ungodly hours when citizens will not be sure whether it is arrest or kidnap.”

He further advised law enforcement agencies to always abide by the rule of law in the discharge of their duties, and to accord citizens the required courtesies even when they are suspects.

The former lawmaker commended the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike for rising to the occasion and finding time in spite of his busy schedule to personally come to the rescue of Nunieh.

He also decried the manner some Niger Delta sons who occupy positions of authority turn such offices to a no-go area for majority of the indigenes, who often seek necessary interventions from appointees from other parts of the country.

These appointees, he added, often use their offices as tools of oppression of perceived enemies or rivals.

He therefore urged Niger Delta indigenes in such positions of authority to use their offices “for the advancement of the welfare of their people, as offices are ephemeral and they will all still come back home to meet their people.”

