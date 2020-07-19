Nwakali’s Huesca gain promotion to the Spanish La Liga

Kindly Share This Story:

Kelechi Nwakali’s dream of playing in a top-flight league has come to pass as his Club Huesca will be competing in the Spanish premiere Liga next season after securing promotion.

Huesca defeated Numancia 3 – 0 on Friday to seal their return back to the LA Liga Santander after just a season.

Kelechi Nwakali was an 88th-minute substitute for David Ferreiro and the former Arsenal midfielder helped the team to see the result over the line.

Huesca is second on the log but their last game of the season was rendered meaningless after their closest rivals Almeria and Real Zaragoza failed to win their games.

Goals from Rafa Mir and Shinji Okazaki helped Huesca secured their 20th win in the second division and they are currently on 67 points from 41 matches.

Meanwhile, Kelechi Nwakali is in line to start their final game of the season away to Sporting Gijon.

