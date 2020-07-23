Nunieh sponsored to frustrate forensic audit of NDDC — Niger Delta women

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu

A women group, Niger Delta Women Liberation Movement, has accused the former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Ms Joi Nunieh, of being sponsored to frustrate the forensic audit of NDDC and blackmail Senator Godswill Akpabio and others willing to reposition the commission.

Spokesman of the group and President-General of Akwa Ibom State chapter, Obonganwan Uko, said on Thursday at a briefing in Abak Local Government Area, that the strategy was aimed at frustrating and sabotaging the forensic audit of NDDC.

ALSO READ:

Her words: “We have carefully followed the twists and the full-blown campaign of calumny launched against persons who are willing to work to reposition the NDDC and make it responsive to its cardinal objectives.

“The strategy is to frustrate and sabotage the forensic audit and make it an inconclusive exercise.

“We wish to bring to public limelight that the ex-Managing Director of the NDDC, Ms. Joi Nunieh is heavily sponsored to attack the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs so that his ministry may backtrack from encouraging the forensic audit.

“While the rest of us are of the opinion that the forensic audit is a bold step towards cleansing the NDDC, we are however worried that the real enemies of the Niger Delta region are ganging up against this exercise.

“As women and mothers with conscience, we can say authoritatively say that NDDC was raped and abused by people in high places, including members of the National Assembly.”

The spokesman stressed that the agency had been mismanaged since its creation 20 years ago, adding that before now it was turned into a settlement ground for politicians, while the people of the Niger Delta continued to languish in abject poverty and poor infrastructure.

She said that they strongly support the ongoing forensic audit exercise and expressed hope that it would expose those who have looted the Commonwealth of the Niger Delta region.

She urged President Muhammadu Buhari to remain focused in his determination to cleanse the NDDC and reposition it for growth lame.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: