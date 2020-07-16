Nunieh: Even IGP not aware of police invasion ― Wike

Kindly Share This Story:

Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers State Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni has indicated that the Mopol presence at Joy Numieh’s residence wasn’t the directive of the Police Command in Rivers state, urging media enquiries to be directed to higher authorities.

Governor Wike, expressing his disgust with the police action said, “I called the Commissioner of Police, he said he was not aware. They said it’s the IGP Monitoring Team, but I have spoken to the authorities, they said the IG is not even aware.

“For me if there is any crime against Dr Joy Nunieh, I will not back her. Some say she is not in my party, so I shouldn’t intervene, but she’s a Rivers daughter.”

Wike had earlier in the day moved into the Port Harcourt, Rivers State residence of the former Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Caretaker boss, Joy Nunieh, where police were allegedly preventing her from leaving to Abuja for Thursday appearance before House of Reps Committee hearing on NDDC probe.

Vanguard, however, learnt that the said Mopol 19 squad reportedly arrived at Nunieh’s 3 Owuru Creek View, off Herbert Macaulay Street, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, residence about 4 am, barring her from leaving for the Port Harcourt International Airport to connect the early flight to Abuja.

Nunieh alleged that “This is definitely the handiwork of those who don’t want me to tell the truth about what is going on at the NDDC. My Governor, Wike, says they have tried to pressure him to retract his warning that I should not be harmed but he has refused.

“The minister (Akpabio) thinks he can intimidate me with police but I will not be intimidated. He is afraid that I have exposed the fact that there is no forensic audit going on at the NDDC.

“Yesterday, the BPP appeared before the Committee and said they were deceived into issuing a certificate of ‘no objection’ by Akpabio who told them that the 2020 budget had been passed. No matter how long they take I will give my testimony”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

