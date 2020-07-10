NUAHP urges Presidency to investigate attack on Lokoja FMC health workers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The leadership of the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals, NUAHP, on Friday urged the presidency to investigate the alleged attack on health workers at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Lokoja.

NUAHP also demanded that those involved in the attack by hoodlums suspected to be political thugs on the 1st of July 1, 2020, should be brought to book.

The union made up of professionals in the health sector such as Pharmacy, Medical Laboratory Scientist, Physiotherapist, Radiography, Dieticians, Dental Technologist Occupational Therapist, Health Information Management, Nutritionist, Social Workers, Speech Therapist, Dental Therapist, Optometrist, Clinical Psychologist, Prosthetics/Orthotics, Medical Physics, Audiology, EEG and ECG Specialists also said the president should intervene in what it described as the unwarranted attacks on their members and other health workers in the state including destructions of health facilities at the hospital.

In an open letter to the presidency and jointly signed by the National President, Comrade Obinna Ogbonna and the General Secretary, Comrade Martin Adekunle Egbanubi said: “Our Union implores Your Excellency to use the appropriate security organ of government to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“We hope that justice will be done and health workers (especially our members in FMC Lokoja) in Kogi State are allowed to carry out their legitimate duties even as they battle the dreaded coronavirus on the frontlines and attend to other public health emergencies and need of the good people of the state.”

They further urged President Mohammadu Buhari to call to order the Governor of Kogi State, Mr. Yahaya Bello.

They stated that the governor’s unpatriotic position with respect to the ravaging COVID -19 pandemic that is presently affecting the whole World could jeopardize the fight against the virus.

“Some of his words and actions are capable of jeopardizing the genuine efforts of the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to ensure that the novel virus is contained from spreading astronomically to all parts of the countries with its adverse fatality and consequences.

“As a union, we shall continue to encourage our members and other health workers both on the frontlines of fighting the novel Coronavirus and those at the health facilities nationwide, to give in their best at this trying period.

“The union would be elated if this discouraging posture in Kogi State is addressed now. Please, accept the assurances of the highest regards of the Nation.”

