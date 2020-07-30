NSG concludes plans with Manzuwa ventures for Minna City Expansion, Bypass

Kindly Share This Story:

At Conferences Room of the SSG this morning Niger State Government reached an understanding with Manzuwa Ventures Limited for the expansion of Mina City and the development of Abubakar Sani Bello bypass.

The bypass is a forty (40) kilometre road from Pago to FUT permanent site, and in between this road would be a city and layout.

Also read:

The N10 billion project which would be entirely financed by Manzuwa ventures will integrate the community members, and discussions with Minna Emirates Council has commenced to that effect.

Niger State Government was represented by SSG, Alh. Ahmed Matani while Manzuwa ventures were represented by the C.E.O Alh. Adam Ibn Adam in the presence of Perm Sec of Ministry of Works, Engr Abubakar Sadiq Balarabe, Perm Sec Ministry of Lands and Housing, Dr Abdull Husaini, Perm Sec, Economic Affairs, Alh. Yahya Baba Wachiko, Director Civil Engineering, Ministry of Works, Engr Ahmed Tanko and Directors of Manzuwa Ventures, Alh Sagir Nagogo and Farouk Sani Yakasai.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: