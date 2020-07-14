NSCDC arrests 8 suspects over alleged armed robbery in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, arrested eight suspects over an alleged armed robbery.

The NSCDC state Commandant, Mr Iskilu Akinsanya, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the Command headquarters in Agodi, Ibadan, said that the suspects were arrested at Awososo area, along NNPC road in the early hours of Sunday, while three motorcycles were also recovered from them.

Akinsanya said that two of the suspects stopped one Mr Adeyi Olalekan, an Okada rider, at about 6:30 a.m around Awososo area, on Sunday to take them to the Transformer area in Apata.

The Commandant said that the suspects later attacked the bike man with a locally made gun and knife before snatching his motorcycle.

He said that one of the suspects fell off after snatching the bike; he was pursued and arrested by NSCDC men at Apata.

Akinsanya said that the remaining six suspects were later apprehended by NSCDC Intelligence and Investigation Department.

“During our normal routine patrol within Ibadan metropolis, my team intercepted some armed robbers that specialised in snatching motorcycles.

“We apprehended two suspects and six accomplices; in the process, we caught them with three motorcycles, one locally-made gun, and six handsets.

“During our investigations, we find that their Kingman is at large, we would prosecute him as soon as we got him arrested,” Akinsanya said.

The NSCDC commandant appreciated the public for their prompt information and as well solicited for more cooperation to make the state peaceful and free of crimes.

He assured the public that NSCDC in collaboration with other sister agencies is equal to the task of making Oyo State free of crimes and criminality.

The Commandant said that the arrested suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was completed.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

