NPA threatens to arrest vessels at secured anchorage

By Godwin Oritse

THE Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has warned vessels against anchoring at the Secured Anchorage Area, SAA, threatening that any ship found within that axis will face sanction.

In a notice to mariners, the NPA said that all shipping agents, shop owners and charterers are to ensure that vessels are anchored anywhere within the nation’s territorial waters with no financial commitment.

Confirming the development, Engr Adams Jatto, General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communication department of the NPA, told Vanguard Maritime Report that the vessels have been warned to stay clear of the secured anchorage, stressing that if they must anchor within the nation’s territorial waters, they can do that without incurring any cost.

Part of the notice reads: “This is to inform all that the Nigerian Ports Authority is working with the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, and the Marine Police to ensure safe and secured Nigerian territorial waters.

“The Secured Anchorage Area, SAA, located at Centre Point Coordinate 06º 17’30 N003º is also included. Amendment to BA Chart 1381 is in progress. Mariners are advised to navigate freely with no cost/financial commitment till further notice.

“Owners, agents and charterers should ensure that the content of the Lagos Pilotage District Notice to mariners are made known to their Masters and persons in charge of their vessels and marine operations within the Jurisdiction of this Pilotage District.”

