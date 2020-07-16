Nothing incriminating found in Magu’s houses ― Lawyer

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Lawyer to suspended Acting EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu, Mr Tosin Ojaomo on Wednesday night claimed that nothing in incriminating was found in Magu’s house by investigators sent by the Presidential Panel, noting that reports in the media of huge sums of money discovered were mere Fabrications.

The Lawyer, however, said it was illegal for Mr. Magu to have been detained at the Force Criminal Investigations Department for 10 days in the first place.

He said Mr. Magu does not sign for money or cheques in EFCC and so cannot be seen to be keeping such alleged amount of money at home.

Speaking on Channels TV programme, ‘Politics Today’, Ojaomo stated that if the Justice Ayo Salami panel eventually finds Mr. Magu not culpable of the allegations against him, Magu should be reinstated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Also speaking on the programme, Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser Media to the President disclosed that though he is not a lawyer to determine if the panel was justified in detaining Magu for 10 days, the panel may have taken measures to ensure that relevant documents needed in connection with the investigations were not tampered with.

He noted that before Mr. Magu was invited, the panel had sat for weeks over the allegations of corruption and determined there was need for the suspended Acting Chairman to appear before it.

It is against this backdrop that President Muhammadu Buhari gave the panel the mandate to invite Mr. Magu to answer to the allegations against him.

Mr Magu was arrested last week Monday and was detained by the police.

He has been appearing before the presidential panel investigating allegations of corruption and insubordination levelled against him by Abubakar Malami, Nigeria’s justice minister.

