Not all political parties collapsed into Edo PDP — Agol, IPAC scribe

Some registered political parties in Edo State, on the platform of Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, have denied the recent claim of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Edo State Government that 35 political parties have endorsed the candidature of Governor Godwin Obaseki and, as such, have collapsed their structure into his.

Speaking, weekend, through its Publicity Secretary, Ambassador Tracy Agol, who is the governorship candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, IPAC noted that “the PDP and Edo State Government’s claim is a fallacy from the pit of hell.

“We do not know of any coalition in Edo State. We distance ourselves from the so-called coalition organisation that has collapsed their structures for Obaseki.

“We, the registered political parties, are not with them and we did not sign any document supporting Obaseki.

“The members of the registered political parties were not at the press briefing. So, the group that called themselves coalition is a group of deregistered political parties.”

Speaking on her chances of winning the election, Agol said: “I am the light. I am the woman sent to Edo State to rescue the state and liberate it from the darkness it has been plunged into.

“I have a mandate to deliver Edo people from whatever darkness it has fallen into. I have the mandate of the women and the youth in the state to deliver the state.”

She promised to operate an all-inclusive government with input from all people of goodwill, if she becomes the state governor.

