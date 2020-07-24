Norway allows Mission Impossible to film despite virus restrictions

Kindly Share This Story:

Norway Government, on Friday, said it would issue an exemption for coronavirus restrictions, allowing the filming of the Hollywood action film series ‘Mission Impossible’ and other foreign productions in the country.

Abid Raja, Minister of Culture, said the exemptions would apply for foreign productions that have received funding from the Norwegian film institute.

“This is good news for the Norwegian film industry that will not miss out on assignments,’’ he said in a statement.

Raja was quoted by public broadcaster NRK as saying that crew members would be tested on arrival in Norway and then tested every 48 hours and would not have contact with the general public.

The Norwegian production company, Truenorth Norway, recently approached the Prime Minister’s Office seeking permission for Mission Impossible film crew members from non-EU countries to enter Norway counter to the current coronavirus-related restrictions.

Tom Cruise, who stars in the series, and Raja have also discussed the project on the phone, NRK reported.

Production of the seventh movie in the series started in February in Italy.

But like many film productions across the world, it has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The locations in Norway were not disclosed, although the western county of More Romsdal has been mentioned.

Filming could likely take place at the end of August.

One of Norway’s best-known landmarks, the 604-metre high Preikestolen, or Pulpit Rock, which overlooks the Lysefjord in western Norway featured in the Mission Impossible – Fallout.

The scenes with the cruise were filmed there in November 2017. (dpa/NAN)

