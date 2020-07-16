Northern Governors mourn first Nigerian female helicopter pilot

Kindly Share This Story:

The Northern Governors’ Forum has expressed shocked over the sudden death of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile who died following an accident in Kaduna.

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau and Chairman of the forum said this in a condolence message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham on Thursday in Jos.

He described the late pilot, as a promising officer, who demonstrated high sense of loyalty, patriotism and diligence in her service to Nigeria particularly in maintaining peace and security.

Lalong said the testimony of the officer’s bravery in the field of combat, especially towards stopping the activities of bandits and terrorists in Nigerians would remain indelible in the history of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and also in the hearts of Nigerians.

He condoled with Arotile’s family, NAF, the Government and people of Kogi and the entire Northern states over the sad incident, while praying that God would receive her soul and grant her eternal rest.

Recall that the deceased was commissioned into NAF in September 2017 after being a member of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Regular Course 64.

