Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi

Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, has explained that it decided to discontinue with the case of Ms. Seyitan Babatayo, who accused Mr. Oladayo Oyabanjo aka D’Banj, because its investigators could not establish any corroborative evidence in support of Seyitan’s allegation of rape against D’Banj.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, who spoke against the backdrop of reports that there were still underground investigations of the allegations ongoing, said the case had been officially closed by the Police.

Emphasising on why the Police halted the case, DCP Frank Mba said: “Essentially, we decided to discontinue the investigation into the case for two reasons.

ALSO READ:

“One, after an exhaustive investigation that took our investigators even up to the hotel where the incident allegedly took place, and so many other actions that we took, we have not been able to establish any corroborative evidence in support of the allegation.

“Secondly, the complainant, through her legal representatives, has voluntarily withdrawn the petition. For these two reasons, a decision was taken to discontinue the investigation.”

Recall that Ms Seyitan Temidayo Babatayo had withdrawn the petition against Mr. Oladapo Oyebanjo aka D’Banj for rape, indecent sexual assault and threat to life.

The withdrawal of petition letter from Seyitan’s lawyers addressed to the Inspector-General of Police read: “By a petition addressed to your noble office, dated 5th June 2020 with the heading ‘Petition Against Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (AKA D’BANJ) for Rape, Indecent Sexual Assault, Attempted Assault and Threat to Life Against Miss Seyitan Temidayo Babatayo’, we had presented our client’s humble petition to the Police.

“The said petition was, thereafter, directed to the Deputy Inspector General of Police Force Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department, DIG FCID, for proper action and investigation.

“It is in regards to the said petition that we write to notify your office of our client’s intention to withdraw same and discontinue any action in that regard.

“We, hereby, officially notify you of our client’s intention to withdraw and discontinue her petition against Mr. Olabanjo David Oyebanjo (aka D’Banj) for personal reasons.

“Our client further humbly applies that investigations and all other action that is currently being carried out by the police with respect to the petition be stayed.

“All inconveniences this might have caused the Nigerian Police or your office is regretted.”

Vanguard had reported the rape allegation, investigation and the exoneration of D’Banj.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: