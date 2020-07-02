NNPC allays fears of possible fire on dripping Lagos pipeline

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has called on members of the public to discountenance reports of a possible fire outbreak from a vandalised point on its pipeline at Aboru Canal in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The NNPC said there was no such hazard as the line in question had since been shut down for repairs and presently contains only water.

The corporation made this known in a release by signed its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru on Thursday in Lagos.

Obateru said that the Atlas Cove – Mosimi stretch of the System 2B Pipeline was shut down on June 25 to enable comprehensive maintenance of some of its segments.

He said the repair work was in the last stage of completion which involves hydro-testing – a process of pumping of water through the entire pipeline for integrity test and leak detection – to ascertain availability of the pipeline for pumping products.

Obateru said that following a report from the dedicated patrol team about a leakage at a point in the Aboru Canal earlier in the day, water pumping was suspended immediately at 9:27a.m to enable the maintenance team effect necessary repairs.

He, therefore, urged residents of the affected community to remain calm as there was no possibility of a fire erupting from the leakage point.

