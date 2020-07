Kindly Share This Story:

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Taraba State chapter, Peter Gambo, has been reported dead.

Peter Gambo who was isolated early this month at the Taraba State specialist isolation centre Jalingo, died Tuesday morning of COVID-19 at the hospital.

Management of the hospital confirmed the news of his death.

Peter Gambo, until his death, was serving his second term as NLC chairman, Taraba State.

Vanguard

