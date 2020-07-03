Nizzle Man and his journey into music

Kindly Share This Story:

Handy Nathaniel Demont, known as Nizzle Man, is an American independent songwriter and artist from Staten Island, New York. He started music in 2007 and has since been a force to reckon with.

Drawing from the influences of his Puerto Rican and African-American heritage, he fuses intense raw lyrical energy with pounding beats and has cultivated a sound of his own.

Distinctly recognized for his unique vocal sound and idiosyncratic tone, he is passionate about being committed to his artistry and the evolution of music, especially today with the eruption of unique and diversified sounds.

Nizzle man is a unique and mind blowing artist. He has a huge far-reaching sound that is energetic, compelling and passionate. He stands on his motto be it one or one thousand, he’s dedicated to the crowd and will blow them away night after night.

His main inspiration is picking up the pen and paper, wanting to express himself and not have to be in the same room as the person he may have been trying to get a message to.

Alongside his hip-hop artistry, he is gifted with the rare ability to speak to the soul with his expressive and poignant lyrics. Since he moved to California, he has collaborated with numerous artists such as 5x Grammy singer and songwriter, Candace, Wakefield, Donnie Klang, John Lindahl, Makaylo Van Pebbles, Uncle Murda, and lots more.

His discography includes, For my homies (2014), True Magic (2018), Naomi (2019), Apple (2019), Katfish (2019), Raw Sex (2020), Not Gonna Pretend (2020), Plan B (2020).

