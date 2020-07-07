NIPOST signs MOU to distribute books, music, movies

Kindly Share This Story:

…seals landmark deal with DVDexcite

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with DVDexcite, a leading entertainment licencing and distribution company, to distribute books, music, and movies across the 36 states of Nigeria.

For a taken of N200 movies, music and book lovers throughout Nigerian would have their favorite bestsellers, blockbuster movies and current sounds delivered to their doorsteps.

Under the terms of the arrangement, NIPOST and DVDexcite will execute this project for an initial three years. Mr Theo Akatugba, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DVDExcite, is enthused about the exciting development and notes that the landmark partnership with NIPOST “is an innovative move. Especially when we consider the fact that 70-75% of Nigerians are yet to key into the digital streaming technology.

The provision of books, music and DVDs will further project our local arts, at very affordable prices, and will ensure the availability, at all times of the needs of our people.”

Mr. Akatugba also lauded the efforts of the Post Master General of NIPOST, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, whose initiaitve, he says, will further bring Nigerian entertainment closer to the people. “His clear ideas on the development of the agency will open doors for more innovations. In less than six months as the Chief Executive Officer of NIPOST, Dr. Adewusi has turned the table around and has shown greater purpose in handling the distribution of materials across Nigeria”.

This deal is set to further boost Nigerians’ access to real-time DVDs, as internet penetration slowly but steadily improves in the country.

