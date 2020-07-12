NIMN Election: Contestants promise new reforms for marketing institute during online debate

Kindly Share This Story:

Contestants for the various positions in the upcoming election into the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria, (NIMN) have promised to introduce new reforms such as online training for members.

The contestants made this known during an online debate held to enable to reel out their manifesto and convince members to vote for them.

The positions for election include first vice-president, second vice-President and four council seats.

The online debate was held in line with new innovations being integrated into the running of the Institute as well as in observance of the COVID-19 guidelines.

The Marketing body also said it is shifting from manual to e-voting for the election which will be held from the 9th, July to the 15th of July 2020. Results will be announced on 16th of July, 2020.

President of the NIMN, Mr Tony Agenmonmen had earlier said that the rationale for the transition to e-voting is to give every eligible member of the Institute the opportunity to exercise their right to vote for their preferred candidates irrespective of their location and also, enthrone more transparency, fairness, and credibility in the electoral process,

The chairman of the electoral committee, Ali Madugu further said that the Institute has engaged the services of an auditing firm for the elections.

He said the Institute is determined to play its role as a professional Institute to continually advance the practice of the marketing profession in Nigeria.

The contestants for the position of first vice president are Dr. Umar Mustapha, who is the sitting first vice president and re-contesting; Dr. Katchi Onobugu a present council member contesting as first vice president, Mrs Ifeoma Emesiana-Dike and Idorenyen Enang.

Mr. Chuka Eborah is also in council and running as a sole contestant for second vice president.

Contestants for council membership include Babatunde Bewaji, Hope Gbagi, Walter Okafor, Mrs Adenike Olufade, and Dr Peter Oriavwote

The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria is the only body that is responsible for regulating and determining who should practice Marketing in Nigeria.

VANGUARD

