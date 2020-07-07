Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases near 30,000 as NCDC announces 503 new cases

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded at 503 new COVID-19 cases as total infections neared the 30,000-mark.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed this in a post via its official website

It said “On the 7th of July 2020, 503 new confirmed cases and 15 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours”.

Till date, 29879 cases have been confirmed, 12108 cases have been discharged and 669 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 503 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos (153), Ondo (76) Edo (54), FCT (41), Enugu (37), Rivers (30), Benue (24), Osun (20), Kaduna (15), Kwara (13), Abia (9), Borno (8), Plateau (6),Taraba (5), Ogun (3), Kano (3), Kebbi (2), Nasarawa (2), Bayelsa(1), Gombe (1)

503 new cases of COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-153

Ondo-76

Edo-54

FCT-41

Enugu-37

Rivers-30

Benue-24

Osun-20

Kaduna-15

Kwara-13

Abia-9

Borno-8

Plateau-6

Taraba-5

Ogun-3

Kano-3

Kebbi-2

Nasarawa-2

Bayelsa-1

Gombe-1 29,879 confirmed

12,108 discharged

669 deaths pic.twitter.com/gyghkcIbcb — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 7, 2020

Kindly Share This Story: