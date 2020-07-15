Worked on air, died on land: Nigerians pay last respect to first female combat officer Arotile

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, the first-ever and only female combat helicopter pilot in the Nigerian Air Force died in Kaduna on Tuesday.

The tragic incident occurred after she sustained head injuries from a road accident at NAF Base Kaduna.

Arotile was decorated by Sadique Abubakar, chief of air staff, less than one year before she died.

According to NAF, during her short but impactful stay in the Service, late Arotile, contributed significantly to the efforts to rid the North Central States of armed bandits and other criminal elements by flying several combat missions under Operation GAMA AIKI in Minna, Niger State.

Some Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the sad development and pay last respect to Nigeria’s First Female Combat Helicopter pilot and ‘Slayer of Bandits and Terrorists’.

Below are some reactions on Twitter.

It’s sad to learn that that few minutes after I passed the NAF Airforce Base Kaduna,a tragic accident happened which took away the life of one of Nigeria’s finest and first female combat Helicopter Pilot,Tolulope Arotile.A great loss to our country.May her soul Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/jAZ4dmJr1U — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) July 15, 2020

Rest In Peace Tolulope Arotile. This life is too short. This is a big loss to the Nigerian AirForce. Tolulope is Nigeria’s First Female Combat Helicopter pilot and Slayer of Bandits and Terrorists. pic.twitter.com/7wAf9LRuPH — Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) July 15, 2020

The lovely baby of the Nigerian Airforce and it’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile, has died in a road accident. This is ironically sad,after flying combat missions against bandits, she died in a road accident within the barracks! May her lovely soul RIP😥 pic.twitter.com/sZh7hAaUP0 — Olusoga Owoeye (@olusogaowoeye) July 15, 2020

RIP, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile.

Continue to fly among the stars, you lived a purposeful life, you achieved your dreams, you laid the path for other air combat women, your name is written in history. Air warrior!!!

Mehn..I am close to tears 😢😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/0TmeFj7QJu — Dr. Guendouzi (The Cerebral Assassin) (@fimiletoks) July 15, 2020

Nigeria’s first ever female combat helicopter pilot in the history of Nigerian AirForce has died. Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, died yesterday from head injuries sustained from a road traffic accident in Kaduna. She was only 25 years old.

This is just terribly heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/pRUdW7U3qM — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) July 15, 2020

Nigeria’s first ever female combat helicopter pilot in the history of Nigerian AirForce has died. Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, died yesterday from head injuries sustained from a road traffic accident in Kaduna. She was only 25 years old. pic.twitter.com/b2Jn9KGYeG — Madridista—AbdlWahab ★ 🇳🇬 (@TheMrnass) July 15, 2020

This is such a blow. Rest in peace Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile. May her family find strength to bear this. A bright light snuffed out too soon. pic.twitter.com/ARSxhkbyHo — Brenda Mngu Uji (@brendauji) July 14, 2020

Thank You for Your Service F.O Tolulope Arotile. You made History and wasnt supposed to go Like this. This is a big loss to the Nigerian AirForce. R.I.P to Nigeria’s First Female Combat Helicopter pilot and Slayer of Bandits and Terrorists. pic.twitter.com/hKH1gr395H — ⚡ Anyi Nine AKA Nnewi Anny Robert (@ChidiZeus) July 15, 2020

Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile was a national treasure. A colossus in her own right… Her sudden demise is a national tragedy to Nigeria and a colossal loss to her loved ones. Kogi has lost another rare gem of value. Rest on, Combatant. Till we meet again 😢 “rip tolulope”. pic.twitter.com/ITTtxrqhli — Zayd Ibn Isah (@IsahZayd) July 15, 2020

Tolulope Arotile was a shining star who broke barriers & defied conventions.She raced through an uncharted & dreaded path & braced d tape in victory.She refused to be hindered by neither d ceiling nor d sky.She was a woman who conquered d impossible & the https://t.co/PSAWAFbtwE — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) July 15, 2020

I wept.

I bowed as I wept.

I looked to the sky and wept as I read the announcement of the passing in a road accident of Nigeria’ first female combat helicopter pilot -Tolulope Arotile.

May the Almighty rest her soul.

She is a star high up in the sky… — Bashiru ALLI (@AlliBashy) July 15, 2020

Just like other Nigerians, Tolulope Arotile died as a result of weak and poor system. Government failure to do needful. Great number of Nigerians die on road accident yearly and all they care is reelection. Rest in peace…. pic.twitter.com/d9wUARBkwr — Chidume Nwabuwa (@NwabuwaChidume) July 15, 2020

It is a sad day for Nigerians, we received with shock the news of the passing of a remarkable and gallant flying officer, Tolulope Arotile, the first female combat helicopter pilot in Nigeria. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. May she Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/FiP7bxI92Z — Tony Ojukwu (@TonyOjukwuO) July 15, 2020

