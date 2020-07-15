Vanguard Logo

Worked on air, died on land: Nigerians pay last respect to first female combat officer Arotile

Tolulope Arotile

By David Royal

Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, the first-ever and only female combat helicopter pilot in the Nigerian Air Force died in Kaduna on Tuesday.

The tragic incident occurred after she sustained head injuries from a road accident at NAF Base Kaduna.

Arotile was decorated by Sadique Abubakar, chief of air staff, less than one year before she died.

According to NAF, during her short but impactful stay in the Service, late Arotile, contributed significantly to the efforts to rid the North Central States of armed bandits and other criminal elements by flying several combat missions under Operation GAMA AIKI in Minna, Niger State.

READ ALSO: Nigeria loses first, only female combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile in road accident

Some Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the sad development and pay last respect to Nigeria’s First Female Combat Helicopter pilot and ‘Slayer of Bandits and Terrorists’.

