By Chinedu Adonu

Nigerian students in Australia have heaped praises on the country’s head of mission to Austrelia, Ambassador, Bello Kazaure for his commitment to their welfare.

In a statement signed by the President of the body, Comrade Tochukwu Clement Ona, the students said that the river of humanity of the Ambassador was indeed flowing in abundance to the Nigeria students in Australia.

According to the student leader, “We need more people like him in our diplomatic missions across the world to uplift the image of our dear country and protect the interest of nationals irrespective of class or tribe.

“The Ambassador has proved himself not only as a true believer, his patriotism to the Nigeria Nation is a source of great pride to us the younger generation. It is often said that the oneness in people is the result of service to humanity that brings hope and faith in those deprived of happiness of life.

“Even though the Ambassador is not anywhere near our classroom’s here in Australia to teach the students but his compassion and humane nature offered us the best and most important of all lectures we received here so far in Australia.

“His fatherly protection offered us the greatest confidence and peace of mind,thereby creating the right atmosphere for us to maximize our potentials in foreign land,” the students said.

