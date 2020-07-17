Nigerian business woman, Nneka Ede buys Portuguese club

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian business mogul Nneka Ede has recorded her name in the history books by becoming the first African woman to own a European club after buying Portuguese side Lusitano GC.

But the amount the Nigerian woman actually paid to acquire the Portuguese third division side was not revealed.

Lusitano GC has been in existence for the past 108 years and the club never won the Portuguese first division title before they were relegated years back.And since their relegation to the lower division in 1950, the club have been finding it hard to return to the topflight.

There are also reports that finance was one of their problems for years, which has affected their progress. This forced those in charge of the side to throw the shares open before Nigerian woman Nneka Ede bought the entire 100 percent shares.

