Nigerian authors can be billionaires if they master book marketing – Kehinde Ajose, Author

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian visibility strategist and author, Kehinde Ajose published his first book in 2015, he had to learn the hard way how to use unconventional methods to promote it.

Ajose believes that authors need to treat their books like products in order to make massive sales.

In his words:” If congratulatory messages can be converted to cash, most Nigerian authors will be billionaires. Congratulatory messages are good, they encourage you to do more. But they cannot pay your bills .Learning the game of book marketing will.

As an author you need to see yourself as a businessman. Your book is a product that needs to be promoted to make huge sales. We have left the era of thinking your book will sell just because it is well written. If nobody knows about your book and you fail to deploy the right book promotion strategies, you will end up sitting on your gold. Knowledge is the new gold, “he said.

Speaking further, the Visibility Solutions Media boss noted that his new book ‘Author Visibility Secrets’ is a lifeline for authors who desire new ways of promoting their books.

READ ALSO:

“My new book ‘Author Visibility Secrets’ will help authors to learn simple ways to promote their books and give it the visibility it deserves to get. When I wrote my first book ‘Donjazzyfied’, it gave me media exposure as I appeared on different media platforms to talk about it.

Don’t ever think you don’t deserve media exposure. Tell yourself that you are someone media need. You need to believe the world needs to hear your message. Don’t discount yourself. It took me about a year to write this book because I had to be sure I am offering content filled with enormous value. Your book is gold, don’t hide it under the rock”.

Asked why Nigerian authors need to promote their book intensely, he said: “Your book is a invention which when promoted and marketed well, would create more income for you. Book promotion help an author establish authority and gain credibility within their field.

You need to see yourself as an entrepreneur in the business of writing. Your success as an author isn’t just tied to how good your writing is, but also your ability to promote shamelessly”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: