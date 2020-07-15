Nigeria-US based lawyer develops dating application

Kindly Share This Story:

A Nigerian-US based Tech founder and lawyer, Ms. Nneka Egbujiobi has innovatively launched a new social networking hub, called “Hello Africa”. The online application is a social platform that is designed to globally connect people of African decent and help them engage prospective relationships regardless of their geographic location or city.

Disclosing this new platform to newsmen, Nneka said that the “Hello Africa” application may be regarded as a global African dating platform that is already connecting people, both men and women to find potential spouses and help promotes dialogue between like-minded Africans.

She also stated that it was designed to help Africans in the diaspora create beneficial connections, and support sophisticated and quality social interactions across the Globe amongst the African community.

“This was developed to provide an accommodating environment for persons to say hello to single African around the world, meet Africans looking for a real match and find people from African countries of their choice,” says Nneka.

She further stated that balancing her demanding legal career as a litigation attorney, and bringing Hello Africa to life was motivated by her observed interest in the ceaseless hard work of so many genuine and loving women, who are yet to find a good relationship or connect with the right people for the relative growth and development of their social lives.

Meanwhile, Nneka Egbujiobi Esq. who handles multimillion dollar complex litigation cases is currently engaged and will soon be Nneka Ihim, Esq.

She also stressed that, though there is yet a long way to go, it has been amazing to notice the successes which the application has achieved, especially with regards to the number of Africans it is already bringing together at the moment. “we are taking Africa to a whole new plateau”, Nneka added in excitement.

“Hello Africa” application is now available for download on the Google play store and Apple Store and is regularly modified with more features to suite it’s users

